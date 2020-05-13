Leslie Lowe

Unsettled Spring like weather continues through the end of the week, with showers and thunderstorms likely through Thursday and on and off showers for the first half of Friday. While some areas will see thunderstorms, with dangerous cloud to ground lightning, brief but heavy downpours and gusty winds, others will see sunshine. Keep an eye on the sky and when thunder roars, head in doors.  Saturday is the best day in the 7-day, with a dose of sunshine and 70's, before our next round of storms rolls in on Sunday. 

