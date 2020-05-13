Unsettled Spring like weather continues through the end of the week, with showers and thunderstorms likely through Thursday and on and off showers for the first half of Friday. While some areas will see thunderstorms, with dangerous cloud to ground lightning, brief but heavy downpours and gusty winds, others will see sunshine. Keep an eye on the sky and when thunder roars, head in doors. Saturday is the best day in the 7-day, with a dose of sunshine and 70's, before our next round of storms rolls in on Sunday.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- People in King County directed to wear masks in any public space starting May 18
- Washington Phase Two includes opening of salons and restaurants at less than 50 percent
- Krispy Kreme offering 2020 seniors free grad-themed donuts on May 19
- Teen killed in overnight crash identified by friends and family
- Fairchild Air Force Base to conduct Friday flyover to honor frontline COVID workers
- "Lowlife scumbag whistle-blower snitches” people threatened for reporting stay-home violators
- UPDATE: Missing Colville toddler found safe, AMBER Alert Canceled
- One man killed, one hospitalized after three-car crash at Argonne Rd. & Bigelow Gulch
- Five Washington state counties have been approved to move to phase two
- Idaho State Police: Spokane woman arrested after high-speed pursuits on I-90
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
More Video From This Section
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.