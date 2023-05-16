Thunderstorm chances will continue Wednesday and likely linger for the mountains into Thursday.  Expect dangerous cloud to ground lightning, brief heavy downpours, gusty winds and possible hail. Please remember "When thunder roars, head in doors"!
 
High pressure will strengthen through the remainder of the week and weekend, bringing potentially record-breaking temperatures as daytime highs shoot into the upper 80's and 90's through Saturday and Sunday.    
 

