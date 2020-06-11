Models are currently indicating that showers will taper off into the afternoon hours in Spokane, but southwesterly flow is ushering a lot of moisture into the Inland Northwest so I'm not holding my breath. Showers are expected to continue to the north as well as the southeast corner of the state. We do have a chance for thunderstorm activity in the early afternoon to evening hours. Biggest threats would include lightning, small hail and gusty winds. Temperatures today are looking warmer than yesterday into the low 80's.
We will again, try to hit that 80° benchmark tomorrow. Mostly cloudy skies will lead to showers. The National Weather Service is saying we do have the potential to see strong severe thunderstorms capable of hail and strong winds. Indoor plans sound like a must for Friday!
