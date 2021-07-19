A Red Flag warning now in place from Monday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon for high fire danger.
Monsoonal moisture from the desert southwest will bring increasing chances of thunderstorms to the Inland northwest through mid-week. The first round will arrive Monday night into Tuesday, with the second round arriving overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. These nocturnal thunderstorms could produce a little rain, but the bigger player is the threat of dry lightning and the potential of new fire starts. Wednesday will be the breeziest day, with gust 20-25 mph.
Daytime highs will take a slight drop into the upper 80's Wednesday and Thursday and then will bounce right back up into the 90's to wrap up the weekend and the weekend.