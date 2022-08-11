Additional chances for the thunderstorms will linger through Thursday and Friday. Some of these storms could be strong in nature and some could produce dangerous dry lightning. Elevated fire danger is always a concern when we see the combination of lightning and dry, hot conditions. Be extra cautious and pay close attention to burn bans in your area.
Daytime highs will hold in the 90's through the end of the week, before cooling back into the upper 80's for the weekend.
The heat is on next week, with another round of daytime highs that will shoot back into the mid to upper 90's and triple digits.