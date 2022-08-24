Leslie Lowe
An area of low pressure will remain stationary over the Pacific Northwest through mid-week, keeping the threat of thunderstorms in the forecast through Thursday.  
Slow moving thunderstorms are expected to pop-up this afternoon, some producing heavy downpours creating potential flooding, with flood watches in place for the northern mountains or Washington, Idaho and Montana through 10pm tonight.  Wind gusts will approach 40-50 mph, with possible hail and dangerous cloud to ground lightning. 
 
Be on alert if your plans include....
 
* The Lake (and all other bodies of water) to do some boating, kayaking, paddleboarding and all other lake activities
* Golf course
*Hiking, biking or just out for a walk
*Essential outdoor workers-construction workers, roofers, mail carriers
*Farmers who are hoping to harvest today
 
Timing is also key.  Storms are set to start between 11-1 pm, with the strongest storms between 3-8PM  (likely affecting drive time traffic tonight). 
 
 Thunderstorms will linger through Thursday as this system slide to the east. By Friday a weak ridge of high pressure will start to build in bringing a round of quiet and sunny weather for the end of the week and weekend with highs comfortably in the 80's

