Isolated chances of thunderstorms are expected to linger throughout the day, with the most likely scenario for stronger storms this afternoon in the northeast mountains of Washington, Idaho and Montana.  Daytime highs will be a bit warmer, popping up into the low to mid 90's.
 
An area of low pressure will remain stationary over the Pacific Northwest through mid-week, keeping the threat of thunderstorms in the forecast through Thursday.  By Friday a weak ridge of high pressure will start to build in bringing a round of quiet and sunny weather for the end of the week and weekend with highs comfortably in the 80's

