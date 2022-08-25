Leslie Lowe
Thunderstorms remain in the forecast through Thursday as this lingering system begins its exit to the east.  The strongest storms will be in North Idaho and Montana with some producing heavy downpours that will create flooding concerns.  
 
Friday, a weak system will slide by to the north bringing breezy conditions and cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend with highs comfortably in the upper 70's and low 80's by Sunday. 
 
Next week high pressure will strengthen once again, delivering another round of hot weather with highs that will shoot back into the 90's. 

 

