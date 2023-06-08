Leslie Lowe
Slow-moving thunderstorms will bring the potential for heavy downpours, dangerous cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds and small hail through Friday, with a flood watch in place until Friday morning for the Cascade valleys, NE mountains, Spokane/CDA, northern and central panhandle of Idaho.  
 
 A few spotty showers will linger through the weekend with temperatures heading back into the upper 70's and low 80's into next week. 

