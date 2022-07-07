Scattered showers and thunderstorms will rock our morning forecast, bringing the potential for dangerous cloud to ground lightning, brief heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail. If thunder roars head in doors. Skies will clear by the second half of the day, with daytime highs will warm into the low 80's.
Possible thunderstorms will linger in the mountains Friday, otherwise we clear out and set things up for a beautiful weekend ahead with highs in the low to mid 80's and even warmer next week as we hop up into the 90's.