Thunderstorms have started to form over the northern counties of Washington and Idaho, and could continue in those areas well into the evening tonight! As expected they are moving VERY slowly (around 5mph) meaning they'll be over single locations longer, leading to potentially heavy rain accumulations. That could in turn, lead to flooding and flash flooding, especially over areas that have burned in the last several years.
FLOODING: Right now a Flash Flood Watch is in place for Chelan and Okanogan County until 11PM tonight. That means there is the POTENTIAL for Flash Flooding due to the thunderstorms in those areas. If conditions get worse, a Flash Flood Warning will be issued, that means Flash Flooding is actively occurring in the designated area and you will need to take action to get yourself to safety! Make sure to download the KHQ Weather and Traffic Authority App for automatic updates when a Flash Flood Warning is issued.
A Flood Advisory is already in place until 4PM today for eastern Okanogan County and Western Ferry County, near the North Star burn scar. Thunderstorms have been dumping heavy rain there already today, and minor flooding is expected to begin in that area between now and 4PM.
THUNDERSTORMS IN SPOKANE?: Jury is still out on that one. The latest high resolution forecast models don't show any thunderstorms reaching downtown Spokane, as of 2PM (see Futurecast graphic above). However, it looks like north Spokane County could have a chance. Again, thunderstorms are extremely difficult to forecast...and just because this latest model doesn't show one in Spokane, DOESN'T MEAN it's not still a possibility. I would say our best chance to get one would be after 5PM. Of course we'll be sure to keep you updated on any changes!
-Blake