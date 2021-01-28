Jan. 28 marks the 35th anniversary since the deadly Space Shuttle Challenger disaster. On that shuttle were seven astronauts and a teacher, Christa McAuliffe, who was supposed to be the first civilian in space.
The shuttle also carried the first Asian American, Ellison Onizuka.
From left to right in the photo above, those people were: Christa McAuliffe and astronauts Gregory Jarvis, Judith Resnik, Mission Commander Dick Scobee, astronaut Ronald McNair, pilot Mike Smith and astronaut Ellison Onizuka.
In Auburn, Washington there's an elementary school named after astronaut Dick Scobee.
The shuttle lifted off from Cape Canaveral, but when a booster engine failed, the Shuttle Challenger broke apart just 73 seconds after launching.