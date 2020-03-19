KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - "Not a day has gone by when his presence has not been missed."
Thursday, March 19, 2020, marks one year since Kittitas County Deputy Ryan Thompson was killed in the line of duty.
Thompson suffered a fatal gunshot wound after exchanging gunfire with a suspect following a pursuit on March 19, 2019.
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office wrote the following post in memory of Thompson:
"March 19th will always be remembered as the day that Deputy Ryan Thompson left us while heroically protecting the lives of others. We encourage all who knew Ryan to remember the way that he lived. He was the Deputy you would want to respond to a call for service that involved one of your family members. Deputy Ryan Thompson was kind, smart, able to connect and converse with anyone, and deeply driven to fight crime. Deputy Ryan Thompson truly cared for the community of Kittitas County. To know him was to love him.
Like all of us he did have one fault, and that was his inability to be on time. We have since realized that this stemmed from his drive to be a connoisseur of life. Deputy Ryan Thompson truly did stop to smell the flowers, every time and everywhere he went.
Your Sheriff’s Office family misses you Ryan. We are in a better place because you worked here.
Deputy Ryan Thompson, gone but never forgotten, #35 lives on in our hearts and the stories we share.
“So there I was ………”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.