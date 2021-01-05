Thursday marks one year since the tragic event on Silver Mountain where three skiers were killed in an avalanche.
 
Four others were buried in the snow of the avalanche and survived.
 
The avalanche center said the avalanche was unintentionally triggered by skiers that day, releasing it over 900 feet downhill and about 450 vertically.
 
One of the four survivors spoke with KHQ today and said he is still feeling some of the emotions that he felt this time last year.
 
"Still really grateful, grateful to be here, grateful that there were people that saw me, grateful that so many people that day came out to risk their own lives to find me," said Bill Fuzak, survivor of the Silver Mountain Avalanche.
 
But Fuzak was one of the lucky ones, three others died.
 
"I definitely look at the world a little different now especially in ski areas," said Fuzak.
 
Fuzak is an avid skier and loves to be on the mountain, but he said that day changed him.
 
"I don't trust myself as much anymore, I'm constantly looking around and being a little more aware of what's going on," said Fuzak.
 
Through it all, Fuzak is still skiing.
 
He said he has 30 ski days in this season already, the first being in October.
 
He said it was nerve racking getting back on the mountain for the first time, but added as with most things it takes time, and it's getting better.
 
He said if he can offer any advice, the biggest thing to keep you safe on the mountain, is education.
 
"Knowledge is power, knowledge can help save you," said Fuzak.
 
He said he is constantly checking avalanche reports and sending them to friends to help educate them.
 
He and his wife, are even taking refresher courses, and encourages everyone to take classes.
 
And another tip: "Don't go alone, have someone there, because they won't know where you are if something does happen," said Fuzak.
 
The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center offers avalanche safety courses, for more information see here: https://www.idahopanhandleavalanche.org/ipac-avalanche-courses

