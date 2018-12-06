Investigators have determined a Thursday morning house fire in Hillyard was accidental.
Spokane Firefighters responded to the fire at about 8:00 Thursday morning in the 4800 block of N. Freya Street.
It was determined that clothes in the laundry room of the house caught fire after being placed in direct contact with an electric wall mounted heater.
The fire caused substantial damage to the rear of the home and smoke damage throughout.
Everyone made it out safely and no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross responded to help the displaced family of five.
Crews quickly attacked the flames and got them under control.
The Spokane Fire Department stresses that heating fires can be prevented by following these steps:
- Keep anything that can burn a t least three feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove or portable space heater.
Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
Never use your oven to heat your home.
- Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.
- Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
- Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
- Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel burning space heaters.
- Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.
- Test smoke alarms at least once a month,