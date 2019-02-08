SPOKANE, Wash. - A man has been arrested after running from deputies in North Spokane Thursday night.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, a driver who fled from a traffic stop Thursday night was captured early Friday morning when a citizen reported seeing a man leaving her garage.
On Thursday at approximately 9:45 p.m., a deputy saw the driver of a light-colored Kia fail to signal a turn. The deputy turned on his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, according to authorities.
The driver, later identified as 26-year-old Bjorn Manycolors, stopped in a gravel parking lot near Graves and Division, shut off the engine and exited the car. Manycolors was instructed to get back in the car and close the door. He yelled back in disagreement but got back in the car.
Manycolors started the car and drove away rapidly and recklessly, according to authorities.
Another deputy joined in the pursuit and attempted to execute a PIT maneuver but was unsuccessful.
After avoiding spike strips, Manycolors turned into the Fred Meyer parking lot on Division. He pulled up to the front of the store, stopped abruptly and ran inside.
A shopper advised deputies that Manycolors ran out through an emergency exit, into the tree line and out of sight.
Three passengers who remained in the vehicle told officers they'd told Manycolors to stop and that they wanted out, but he refused. The were not charged due to the incident and two were released at the scene, according to deputies.
The third passenger was found to have an active misdemeanor warrant for her arrest and was booked into jail.
On Friday morning, a citizen reported seeing a man leaving her garage near Regina and Division.
A deputy responded and saw Manycolors sitting in the back seat of vehicle stopped at the intersection. After conducting a traffic stop, the deputy asked the driver if she knew the man who'd gotten in the backseat of her car and she said no.
She explained that he just asked her for a ride. Manycolors was detained and arrested and the driver was released at the scene.
Manycolors was taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for attempting to elude a police vehicle, three counts of reckless endangerment and 3rd-degree driving while suspended. He was also booked on an unrelated misdemeanor warrant.