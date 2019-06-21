SPOKANE, Wash.- The search is on for one local woman who just wants to say "thank you."
On Thursday evening, Annie Aldan and her granddaughter where coming home from the store when they were blindsided by a drunk driver.
The driver then took off.
But thanks to a few good Samaritans, the woman who police believe hit Annie, was arrested.
Annie is still shooken up, but remembers the night all too well.
But the one think she can't recall. The names of the people who helped her and her granddaughter.
Annie says she was pulling up to the intersection a few blocks form her home, when the other driver ran a red light.
After crashing into the passenger side of her car, the driver took off.
Annie just wanted to make sure her 7-year-old granddaughter was O.K.
Fortunately, several witnesses stopped to help. A young man and woman called for an ambulance and stayed with her until paramedics got there.
While two men chased after the driver who hit them and got their license place information for police.
"Without them, I don't know what would have happened," Annie said.
Ultimately, those people helped Spokane Police make an arrest.
70-year-old Lynda Watson was charged with vehicular assault and a hit and run.
On Friday, Watson made her first appearance in court.
Annie says it's clear that the arrest would not have been possible if the people who stopped to help them would have just continued on with their night.
"They don't know me, but they stopped and helped. They have a big heart," Annie said.
Now, Annie and her family just want to say thank you to those people, once again, in person.
"I'm going to cry. It would be very good," Annie said while holding back tears. "Since you can't find people like that."
If you one of those good Samaritans or you know who they are, please let us know.
Annie and her family are anxiously hoping meet you all again.
As for Lynda Watson, her next court arraignment is scheduled for July 3rd at 10:30 a.m.