Indians game postponed due to rain

Thursday night's scheduled game with the Tri-City Dust Devils has been postponed due to field conditions and inclement weather.

The game will be made up on Saturday, May 7th as part of a doubleheader starting at 5:09pm.

Both games will be seven innings, with the second game beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans who had tickets to Thursday's game can exchange those tickets for any other 2022 Spokane Indians home game based on availability. Please contact the Spokane Indians Ticket Office at 509-343-6886.

Tickets for Saturday will be good for both games of the doubleheader.

Tags

Current Contests

Spring Home Design Guide

Spring Home Design Guide

    Looking to update your home? Watch the ‘KHQ Spring Home Design Guide’ featuring the area’s top home improvement businesses on Sat, May 7 at 4:30pm on KHQ. And click here to win a $500 VISA gift card, courtesy of our presenting partner - VPC Electric!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!