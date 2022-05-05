Thursday night's scheduled game with the Tri-City Dust Devils has been postponed due to field conditions and inclement weather.
The game will be made up on Saturday, May 7th as part of a doubleheader starting at 5:09pm.
Both games will be seven innings, with the second game beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
Fans who had tickets to Thursday's game can exchange those tickets for any other 2022 Spokane Indians home game based on availability. Please contact the Spokane Indians Ticket Office at 509-343-6886.
Tickets for Saturday will be good for both games of the doubleheader.