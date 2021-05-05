Thursday will be the hottest day of the year, here are some local hiking spots to check out
Katherine Barner

SPOKANE, Wash. - Warm weather is coming to Spokane on Thursday as it will be the hottest day of the year, so far, hitting above 80 degrees.

The heat will also bring chances for evening showers and possible thunderstorms.

Before the system hits, here are five local hikes to go enjoy.

Bowl and Pitcher Loop Trail

Length: 2.0 loop

Location: Riverside State Park

Difficulty: Easy

Bowl and Pitcher is a Spokane hiking classic. 

The two-mile loop starts you with a suspension bridge that crosses you over the rushing waters of the Spokane River. 

The trail will then take you past rocky areas until you hit a more forested section as you walk along the side of the river. 

Rocks of Sharon Trail 

Length: 7.5 loop

Location: Stevens Creek Road, near Valleyford 

Difficulty: Moderate 

Rocks of Sharon offers great views of the Palouse as you climb over 1,700 feet. 

The majority of the uphill battle is toward the front of the hike as the first few miles will lead you directly to the scenic viewpoint. 

The hike following will take you through the Iller Creek Conservation Area. 

At the north end of the hike, the view will change from the Palouse to a bird's eye view of the Spokane Valley metro area. 

Mineral Ridge 

Length: 3.5 miles loop

Location: Beauty Bay, Lake Coeur d'Alene

Difficulty: Moderate

If you're looking for an uphill battle, the Mineral Ridge loop trail is the spot for you. 

The 3.5-mile trail will take you up and up and up through a forested area until you reach a flatter ridge. 

In April, a handful of trees on the hike are knocked over, impacting parts of the trail, but it is manageable to get around the trees. 

After reaching the top of the ridge, the trail will take you along the lake until you reach a clearing point that allows you to see west across Lake Coeur d'Alene. 

The scenic point is best for watching the sunset as it will set over a nearby point. 

Tubbs Hill

Length: 2.0 miles loop

Location: Downtown Coeur d'Alene

Difficulty: Easy 

If you are looking for lakeside views and possibly a couple of beaches where you can dip your feet in, head to Tubbs Hill.

Tubbs Hill is located near the Coeur d'Alene Resort downtown and is heavily trafficked by hikers. 

Palouse to Cascades Trail: Hole in the Ground Road to Rock Lake

Length: 7.0 miles out and back

Location: John Wayne Pioneer Trail, St John, WA 99171

Difficulty: Easy

The Palouse to Cascades Trail stretches 250 miles on a former rail track that was converted into a hiking location.

This stretch of the trail only measures around seven miles and is very flat.

The trail will take you through old trail tunnels and over old trail bridges as it leads you to Rock Lake.

On the trail, you will also find abandoned train cars.

Discover Passes are required. There is no official parking lot as hikers are encouraged to park along the roadway. 

After parking, when looking west, adventure seekers will find an unmarked gate that leads them to the trail. 

Watch KHQ Local News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for when the thunderstorms are expected to hit the region.

