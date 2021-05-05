SPOKANE, Wash. - Warm weather is coming to Spokane on Thursday as it will be the hottest day of the year, so far, hitting above 80 degrees.
The heat will also bring chances for evening showers and possible thunderstorms.
Before the system hits, here are five local hikes to go enjoy.
Bowl and Pitcher Loop Trail
Length: 2.0 loop
Location: Riverside State Park
Difficulty: Easy
Bowl and Pitcher is a Spokane hiking classic.
The two-mile loop starts you with a suspension bridge that crosses you over the rushing waters of the Spokane River.
The trail will then take you past rocky areas until you hit a more forested section as you walk along the side of the river.
Rocks of Sharon Trail
Length: 7.5 loop
Location: Stevens Creek Road, near Valleyford
Difficulty: Moderate
Rocks of Sharon offers great views of the Palouse as you climb over 1,700 feet.
The majority of the uphill battle is toward the front of the hike as the first few miles will lead you directly to the scenic viewpoint.
The hike following will take you through the Iller Creek Conservation Area.
At the north end of the hike, the view will change from the Palouse to a bird's eye view of the Spokane Valley metro area.
Mineral Ridge
Length: 3.5 miles loop
Location: Beauty Bay, Lake Coeur d'Alene
Difficulty: Moderate
If you're looking for an uphill battle, the Mineral Ridge loop trail is the spot for you.
The 3.5-mile trail will take you up and up and up through a forested area until you reach a flatter ridge.
In April, a handful of trees on the hike are knocked over, impacting parts of the trail, but it is manageable to get around the trees.
After reaching the top of the ridge, the trail will take you along the lake until you reach a clearing point that allows you to see west across Lake Coeur d'Alene.
The scenic point is best for watching the sunset as it will set over a nearby point.
Tubbs Hill
Length: 2.0 miles loop
Location: Downtown Coeur d'Alene
Difficulty: Easy
If you are looking for lakeside views and possibly a couple of beaches where you can dip your feet in, head to Tubbs Hill.
Tubbs Hill is located near the Coeur d'Alene Resort downtown and is heavily trafficked by hikers.
Palouse to Cascades Trail: Hole in the Ground Road to Rock Lake
Length: 7.0 miles out and back
Location: John Wayne Pioneer Trail, St John, WA 99171
Difficulty: Easy
The Palouse to Cascades Trail stretches 250 miles on a former rail track that was converted into a hiking location.
This stretch of the trail only measures around seven miles and is very flat.
The trail will take you through old trail tunnels and over old trail bridges as it leads you to Rock Lake.
On the trail, you will also find abandoned train cars.
Discover Passes are required. There is no official parking lot as hikers are encouraged to park along the roadway.
After parking, when looking west, adventure seekers will find an unmarked gate that leads them to the trail.
