COLFAX, Wash. — Tick Klock Drug, a pharmacy in Colfax, has agreed to pay a $20,000 Controlled Substance Act penalty and institute corrective actions to address its failure to comply with legal measures in its pharmacy operations.
Tick Klock Drug did not comply with both the Controlled Substances Act and the Combat Methamphetamine Epidemic Act of 2005.
The Controlled Substances Act places legal responsibilities on medical professionals to ensure that opioid medications and other controlled substances are prescribes, dispensed and used for medical purposes in a safe manner.
While, the Combat Methamphetamine Epidemic Act imposes requirements concerning a pharmacy's sale of pseudoephedrine, which is commonly sold under the brand name Sudafed.
CMEA also puts restrictions on the quantity of pseudoephedrine that can be sold to an individual over a 30-day period. This means pharmacies need to maintain records, display warning signs, obtain purchaser's signature to verify identity and train employees concerning safe dispensing/sale.
“Pharmacies have a critical role to play in protecting the public and keeping our communities safe and strong,” said U.S. Attorney Waldref. “I’m grateful that Tick Klock Drug accepted responsibility and has entered into a robust agreement with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to ensure that it complies with its obligations going forward.”
Tick Klock Drug admitted that during January - July 2022 they filled controlled substances prescriptions written by physicians that contained "red flags." This included indicia of fraud, drug-seeking, lack of medical necessity, potential for abuse or health risk or potential for diversion.
They also admitted that between the years of 2017 - 2022, they violated CMEA by:
- Failing to certify compliance with CMEA and implementing regulations
- Failing to prominently display required warning notices in all appropriate locations
- Failing to obtain all purchaser signatures for sakes of pseudoephedrine
In addition to the $20,000 civil penalty, the pharmacy has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with the DEA. This means Tick Klock Drug has agreed to resolve all the "red flag" prescriptions prior to dispensing any controlled substance.
Lastly, they are required to provide training for its employees to ensure compliance with Controlled Substance Act and CMEA. They will review and update their controlled substance policies and procedures for the employees moving forward.