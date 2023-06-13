SPOKANE, Wash – Ticks, they're the creepy crawly that you definitely don't want to find. If it seems you're finding them more than ever this year, many people agree.
Darion Amanda lives in Farmington and says the ticks this season are worse than years prior and have become a daily battle.
"An increase from last year, and we thought last year is worse than the year before. It seems the last three years, it's just gone up," said Amanda.
Amanda is a horse and dog owner who says she's pulled ticks off of her horses almost the size of a quarter and multiple smaller ticks off of her three dogs, "We pull at minimum at least six regular sized ticks off of the dogs a day."
Kelli Hawkins with the Spokane Regional Health District says it's important not only to check your animal for ticks but yourself as they carry disease.
"Over here, we have two different kinds of ticks that carry different diseases. You should still watch your symptoms. If you have a rash or a fever, get into your doctor if you see anything," said Hawkins.
Hawkins says the general rule when checking for ticks is anywhere dark and warm, "behind your ears, your neck, under your arms, your waistline, belly button behind the knees."
As for pets, the CDC says although ticks can be anywhere, you especially want to check under the collar.
Amanda says they have tried preventative measures but says the best way to keep your animals safe from ticks is simple, "I have to check my dogs every single time they come in the house."
We tried to speak with the Department of Ecology, Department of Natural Resources, and vets about whether this is a worse tick season than we've had. They said they don't keep track, but that's what they have seen anecdotally.