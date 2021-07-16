UPDATE: JULY 16 AT 1:12 P.M.
Well, that was fast!
Kraken tickets have sold out.
However, there are some Spokane Chiefs/Kraken combo packages left for anyone who missed out!
According to the Spokane Chiefs, a few single and double seat tickets may become available as some people may have started the checkout process without actually buying tickets.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tickets for the Seattle Kraken's inaugural game, Sept. 26 at the Spokane Arena, are on sale now.
