UPDATE: JULY 16 AT 1:12 P.M.

Well, that was fast! 

Kraken tickets have sold out.

However, there are some Spokane Chiefs/Kraken combo packages left for anyone who missed out!

According to the Spokane Chiefs, a few single and double seat tickets may become available as some people may have started the checkout process without actually buying tickets.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Tickets for the Seattle Kraken's inaugural game, Sept. 26 at the Spokane Arena, are on sale now. 

You can buy yours here.

