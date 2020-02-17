SPOKANE, Wash. - Stormy Daniels' upcoming show Monday evening at the Spokane Comedy Club is officially sold out.
The Spokane Comedy Club special event: "An Evening With Stormy Daniels" will feature one show only on Monday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
In a Q&A with our news partners at the Spokesman-Review, Daniels described the show as "comedic storytelling" rather than standup comedy, followed by a live Q&A with questions written on cards anonymously by the audience.
Daniels said just over a dozen tickets were available for the show earlier this past week. The final few tickets appear to have been snatched up this previous weekend, with none available for purchase on the Spokane Comedy Club website.
General admission tickets were $25 each and VIP packages with meet-and-greet opportunities were $50.
"Hey Spokane! What's the best way to spend Presidents Day? With me, of course!" Daniels tweeted back in January about the Spokane performance.
Daniels, an adult film actress, was involved in a scandal after President Trump allegedly paid her $130,000 through his lawyer Micheal Cohen to sign a non-disclosure agreement about an extra-marital affair.
Spokane! Are you ready to get weird? https://t.co/S1JxSXqEjr— Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) January 14, 2020
Stormy Daniels bio courtesy of Spokane Comedy Club:
Stormy Daniels is a successful adult film actress, writer and director. She was a Penthouse Pet of the Month in 2007 and also works as a stripper, a career she began at the age of 17. In addition to her adult oeuvre, Daniels has appeared in mainstream fare like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up and a Maroon 5 music video. Daniels has alleged that in 2006 she slept with Donald J. Trump (Trump has denied any affair); in 2016, before the U.S. presidential election, she was paid $130,000 after signing an agreement not to discuss her relationship with the then-presidential candidate. Knowledge of this non-disclosure agreement became widely known after a January 2018 Wall Street Journal article discussing the matter, and Daniels subsequently entered the national media spotlight.
