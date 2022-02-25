IFL-Arizona Rattlers at Spokane Shock

Spokane Shock wide receiver Troy Evans (7) is introduced before a IFL game against the Arizona Rattlers Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at Spokane Arena in Spokane WA.

 James Snook/FOR THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

SPOKANE, Wash. - Following the Spokane Shock's terminated agreement with the Spokane Public Facilities District (SPFD), all season and single ticket holders who bought through TicketsWest are being refunded.

SPFD said the refunds will all be processed by March 1 and should be reflected on credit card statements within 10 business days. 

"We are very disappointed in the turn of events which lead to the termination of the Spokane Shock. The Spokane Public Facilities District believed in the team as a community asset and the potential impact they would have within our community and fan base. The unfortunate circumstance has left the football community hurting and we hope that this can help in the healing process," SPFD said in a statement. 

Season ticket holders who bought prior to the 2022 season will need to contact Spokane Shock directly, according to the statement. 

