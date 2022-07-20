Tiffany Smiley to host campaign event in Spokane Wednesday morning

SPOKANE, WASH- U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley is kicking off her “New Mom in Town Tour” with a stop in Spokane today.
Smiley is currently running in the primary field of close to 18, her belief is that she will ultimately move to the general and run against Senator Patty Murray.
She has 33 different stops on the calendar, this state-wide tour will take to large cities and small towns all over Washington.
“We’re ready to win and I’m ready to lead where Patty Murray hasn’t,” Smiley said via release, “I look forward to sharing my vision with Washington voters and hearing about the issues that matter most to them.”
The Spokane event will take place Wednesday, July 20 at 10:00 a.m. in Comstock Park.