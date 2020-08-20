The controversial Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, once owned by self-proclaimed "Tiger King" Joe Exotic, has closed to the public.
The USDA website shows that current zoo proprietor Jeff Lowe's exhibitor license was suspended on Monday, Aug. 17.
Lowe posted on a statement on the zoo's Facebook page saying his license was suspended and that he's closing the zoo. Lowe said the USDA "folded to the pressures of PETA and continue to make false accusations."
The post also said his new park will be a private film set for "Tiger King" related TV content.
Background: The park was formerly owned by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, known as Joe Exotic and "Tiger King." Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for trying to hire someone to murder his nemesis, Carole Baskin, who knows a big cat animal rescue.
Lowe took ownership of the zoo from Maldonado-Passage, but in June, a judge granted Baskin ownership of the Garvin County Land that the zoo is located on.
