Tiger Woods is recovering at home almost three weeks after a single-car accident in Los Angeles in February.
Woods posting a statement on Twitter:
"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks. Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great case of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office characterized the crash as "purely an accident."
“He was not drunk,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a livestreamed social media event. “We can throw that one out."
During the crash, Woods shattered his tibia and fibula bones in his right leg in multiple locations, requiring surgery.