WASHINGTON – U.S. lawmakers are continuing their push to get answers from TikTok regarding the social media company's privacy concerns and impact on children who use it, as well as its relationship to the Chinese government.
U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Spokane), in her role as chair of the House Energy and Commerce committee, has invited TikTok CEO Shou Chew to speak with lawmakers in a hearing on Thursday.
According to a release from Rodgers' office, this is Chew's first time speaking before Congress. The committee expects him to testify on TikTok's "consumer privacy and data security practices, the platform's impact on kids and its relationship with the Chinese Communist Party."
The hearing comes as Congress and President Joe Biden have signaled willingness to ban the app if TikTok's parent company ByteDance doesn't abide by White House demands to sell it.
On Thursday, Chew plans to tell Congress TikTok is safe and secure, and should not be banned, according to prepared remarks.
"TikTok has empowered millions of Americans to express their voices in their own authentic way and has provided a global stage for their creativity in a way that cannot be replicated on any other platform or in any other medium," Chew wrote.
The hearing will be available to stream on YouTube starting Thursday at 7 a.m. Pacific Time.