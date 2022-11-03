SPOKANE, Wash - A new TikTok challenge is causing anger across the country, even in our neck of the woods.
TikTok users are breaking into Kia and Hyundai-modeled cars and using a USB to hot-wire them and drive off.
According to a Spokane resident, it happened to her just this week, but thankfully the owner's car wasn’t stolen.
Karleigh Johansen says someone broke into her car Tuesday. She says she thinks the break-in was a result of that TikTok challenge.
“I came around to the front side and saw that my whole ignition was taken apart so, at that point, I thought that they tried to steal my car. It was a couple of hours later that my friend told me that it was probably a part of this new challenge going around,” Johansen said.
It’s a trend exploding across the U.S. Users are breaking into Kias and Hyundais to hot-wire the cars just for the challenge, and in some cases, people are even stealing the cars.
According to the trend, people peel back the steer column cover, use a USB to dismantle the key slot, turn the tumbler, start the car, and drive away.
“I’ve seen cars get broken into, but not a challenge to steal them,” Johansen said.
Johansen says she had never heard of the challenge and wishes she never did.
“I was on my way to run errands and couldn’t do that, and I had to have someone come help. It’s just really annoying that people break into cars and do this kind of stuff,” Johansen said.
Johansen says she reported the break-in to Spokane Police, but she says they never responded.
NonStop Local contacted the police department today and they say they have no record of the incident. They did say, however, they have seen a slight increase in Kia thefts, but they don’t have any evidence that these thefts correlate to the TikTok challenge.
Nonetheless, Johansen says the repairs could run around $1,500. She says it’s also caused some issues commuting.
“I’m the soul driver of both of my children. I take my children to and from school, minus when his grandparents help out. I use my car to get to class. It’s been really frustrating,” Johansen said.
According to NBC LA, Kia and Hyundai are now facing a class action lawsuit over the car's defect. Just last Monday, a TV station in New York reported that four teenagers died as a result of this challenge.