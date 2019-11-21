OLYMPIA, Wash. - Tim Eyman, who sponsored Washington measure Initiative 976 to cap annual vehicle registration taxes at $30 has thrown his hat into the gubernatorial ring.
According to Seattle media, Eyman confirmed he is serious about running for governor against Jay Inslee and that he plans to file the paperwork on Monday, November 25.
Initiative 976 was passed by Washington voters earlier this month. Along with capping annual fees, the measure largely revokes the authority of state and local governments to add new taxes and fees without voter approval.
The measure would also repeal taxes and fees that are already in place, which could cost the state and local governments more than $4 billion in revenue over the next six years, according to the State Office of Financial Management.
While the majority of Washington counties voted "yes" on the measure, King, Whatcom, San Juan, Island, Jefferson and Thurston counties voted against it.
