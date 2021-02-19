SPOKANE, Wash. — MultiCare Inland Northwest Foundation has announced this year that they will host a benefit concert, virtually, called Heart Strings for Hope, on March 9 at 6 p.m.
KHQ's Kalae Chock along with GRAMMY Award-nominee Bryan White will host the virtual event.
The concert will also feature performances from 22 artists across multiple genres including Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Mat Kearney, Matthew West and other notable performers.
The event will raise funds to support MultiCare Behavioral Health Network programs and services in the Inland Northwest. Ticket prices start at $10 and can be purchased here.
More information about the event can be found here
