ATHOL, Idaho - An Idaho family got a little bigger after some help from Timberlake firefighters.
Timberlake Fire received a call Wednesday morning that someone was in active labor and in route to their station.
After they arrived, the patient was loaded into an ambulance along with two on-duty personnel and headed toward Kootenai Health.
But, according to the Timberlake Fire Protection District, the baby couldn't wait and was delivered around the Silverwood area while driving to the hospital.
Crews helped get mom and baby the rest of the way to the hospital and they are both doing great.
Timberlake Fire received two additional 911 calls while assisting with the birth, so crews from Northern Lakes Fire and Spirit Lake Fire helped out and responded to the other calls in their district.
Timberlake Fire also celebrated the 1st birthday of Abigail, who was also delivered in a vehicle by firefighters in front of the station one year ago Thursday.
While Timberlake Fire offers congratulations to Wednesday's family and wish a happy birthday to Abigail, they say they have no intent on opening a delivery room at their station.