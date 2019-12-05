SPOKANE, Wash. - A man with 30 prior felony convictions has once again been taken into custody after running from officers and hiding in a garage.
Authorities had been trying to find 42-year-old Christopher Sheldon for two outstanding warrants. When officers caught up with him on Wednesday, December 4, he tried to flee from officers before jumping out of his car and running on foot.
According to the Spokane Police Department, Sheldon ran through yards and jumped fences before hiding in a garage. Officers were later able to take him into custody in the area of Addison Street and Sanson Avenue.
Sheldon is known to police as a "violent offender," and "armed career criminal." His prior felony convictions include: burglary, attempting to elude, robbery, attempted kidnapping and escape.
A search warrant was obtained for his car, which resulted in authorities finding a handgun and methamphetamine.
Sheldon was booked into the Spokane County Jail for the outstanding warrants, as well as new charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
