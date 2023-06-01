Leslie Lowe
A ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen through the weekend and into next week driving daytime highs back into the 80's and 90's with overnight lows in the upper 40's and 50's.
Our next system isn't set to arrive until the second half of next week bringing the possibility of scattered thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday.
Have a great weekend! And, remember water temperatures are still chilly and rivers are running high and fast so be safe! 

