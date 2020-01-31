SHOALLHAVEN, Australia - Firefighters in Australia have released dramatic time-lapse footage showing just how fast bushfires can move when the wind changes.
The dashcam footage showed fire spreading through a quiet country road in Australia in the span of three minutes. It was shot near Shoalhaven in New South Wales, a scene that quickly became a blazing inferno.
Fire crews had been parked on the road to set up for property protection. But when the winds arrived just slightly earlier than expected, dark smoke started to cover the sky and fire officials hopped in their trucks and fled the scene.
The video showed part of the crew leaving while other firefighters stayed in a firetruck, where the footage was filmed from.
