SPOKANE, Wash. - The big dog is coming to Spokane. The Oscar Mayer Wiener mobile is going to be in Spokane starting Thursday.
The 27-foot hot dog on wheels will be in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene for four days.
- Thursday - Fred Meyer, 400 S Ralph Street, Spokane from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Friday - Fred Meyer 12120 N Division Street, Spokane from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Saturday - Fred Meyer 15509 E Sprague Avenue, Spokane Valley from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Sunday - Fred Meyer 560 W Kathleen Avenue, Coeur d'Alene from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.