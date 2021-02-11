We are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season so far, with winds increasing throughout the day and potential wind chill temperatures through Friday anywhere from -10° to -20° below.
A system moving south will dump heavy snow from Tacoma to Portland, blizzard like conditions for parts of the Columbia Gorge near the Cascade Locks & Multnoma Falls, upwards of 12" of new snow for the foothills of the Blue mountains and some light snow accumulations for parts of SE Washington.
Temperatures trend up into the 20's for the weekend, with increasing chances for snow over the weekend and into next week.
