Scattered snow showers will taper off, but will still impact mountain passes throughout the day. Be prepared for winter travel.
Winds will be the other side of the story, with wind gust expected to reach 30-40 mph into this evening before calming down overnight.
A weak system will likely bring light snow Tuesday for parts of north and central Idaho and gusty winds along the Purcell trench.
A ridge of high pressure will sit along the coast, pushing dry, cold arctic air into the Inland northwest midweek. Daytime highs are set to drop into the 20's Wednesday with overnight lows expected to drop into the single digits before rebounding for the end of the week and weekend.