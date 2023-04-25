Leslie Lowe
We are watching a weak system slide by to the north of us Wednesday that will bring a few clouds and light showers across the Canadian boarder, otherwise a BIG warm up on the way!
 
Thursday high pressure strengthens across the Pacific Northwest, delivering a stretch of beautiful weather, with daytime highs that jump into the 70's (and some areas the 80's) through the weekend.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!