July 11, 2019 - Lori Vallow Daybell's brother, Alex Cox, shoots and kills Lori's estranged husband, Charles Vallow, in Phoenix after he files for divorce. Cox said he shot Charles in self defense. Charles said he filed for divorce because he feared she would kill him and that she had developed cult-like beliefs.
August 2019 - Following the death of Charles, Lori, and her two children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, moved to Rexburg, Idaho where Chad Daybell lives.
September 8, 2019 - 17-year-old Tylee Ryan was last seen at Yellowstone National Park with Lori and her brother Alex.
September 23, 2019 - Joshua "JJ" Vallow last seen by school administrators.
October 19, 2019 - Chad Daybell's first wife, 49-year-old Tammy Daybell, dies in her sleep. The family refuses to conduct an autopsy. Her cause of death was listed as natural causes on her death certificate. She is laid to rest in Utah.
November 2019 - Chad Daybell marries Lori Vallow-Daybell two weeks after the death of Chad's first wife Tammy.
December 11, 2019 - Tammy's body exhumed by law enforcement to conduct an autopsy. Results from the autopsy have not been released.
December 12, 2019 - Lori Vallow Daybell's brother Alex Cox dies from a blood clot.
January 3, 2020 - Law Enforcement search Chad Daybell's home in connection to Tammy Daybell's death taking multiple computers and hard drives. A few days after Chad's home is search by law enforcement the grandparents of Tylee and JJ, Larry and Kay Woodcock, announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the kids.
February 21, 2020 - Lori Vallow Daybell is arrested in Hawaii on charges of felony child abandonment, obstructing an investigation, contempt of court and soliciting a crime.
March 6, 2020 - Lori Vallow appears in Idaho court for the first time. Her bail is reduced from $5 million to $1 million.
June 9, 2020 - Remains are found on the property of Chad Daybell.
June 10, 2020 - Chad Daybell charged with hiding remains. Prosecutors say the remains are the children. Chad's next hearing is scheduled for July 1 and July 2. Later on June 10, multiple family members released statements confirming the two bodies are those of Tylee and JJ.
