SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County is paying one local family $1 million for the police shooting in 2019 that killed their son in the middle of a mental health emergency.
Over the past few years, Ethan Murray's death has been a catalyst for awareness and a push for help when it comes to dealing with people who are in crisis. His mother says the settlement money won't bring her son back, but it's a step towards preventing the same mistake from happening again.
Murray was 25 years old, dealing with schizophrenia and living in a homeless camp behind the Mirabeau Park Apartments in Spokane Valley when neighbors called 911 saying he was on drugs and chasing kids. When a deputy tried to talk to him, he turned away and pulled sunglasses out of his pocket. Thinking it was a knife, the deputy opened fire, which killed him. The deputies involved were never charged.
This summer, his mother Justine hiked 900 miles across Idaho, raising money for the money for the mental health services, her attorney filed her lawsuit, hoping for some accountability and answers from the sheriff's office.
Right now, the Spokane County Commissioners are paying her $1 million to settle the lawsuit. While the County isn't admitting any wrongdoing, Justine says the settlement itself also means a lot.
"I do believe that there is a tiny amount of accountability and hopefully it will help make some change because it's not easy to give that kind of money out and so, if this can promote the city to do more with their officers and get them more training, then no other mother should have to go through this," Justine said.
With the money has come some pain. Justine says she just learned her son was alive for 15 minutes after he had been shot and must have known he was going to die. While these new details have been hard to take in, she's also finding strength.
"It was important to me to pursue that, to get some kind of justice for Ethan, and the fact of knowing his truth and telling his story," Justine said.
Justine says a large part of the settlement will go towards her nonprofit, the Ethan Murray Fund, to improve and support mental health services throughout our community.
On Wednesday, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich spoke about the situation, saying they truly agree on one thing.
"The system failed her son," he said. "We are doing everything we can to correct the problem and to highlight the program, and I will continue to push to get this fixed."
The sheriff says his office has rewritten their training curriculum on use-of-force and the program has been certified at the national level. He says in the next few weeks, they'll actually be breaking ground on a new training facility, to be able to better train more law enforcement.
However, he says the real fix to be able to prevent situations like what happened to Murray will have to come from lawmakers, enacting real change, and providing resources so the County can help get people the help they need.