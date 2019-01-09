Update:

Central Valley High School was placed on lockout as a precaution Wednesday after officers investigated a tip about a student possibly leaving campus with a weapon, leading to three arrests including two juveniles.

The lockout was in effect Wednesday morning as Spokane Valley School Resource Deputies worked to investigate a tip of a student reported to be in possession of a weapon but having left the school. School staff determined the student did exit the school after observing video footage.

Deputies located the student and a weapon at a Spokane Valley residence on the 400 block of N. Sommer. He was arrested and a pistol was recovered.

The student had reportedly brought the weapon to school with the intention of trading it to another student for marijuana off campus later. A second student reported to be involved with the trade, 18-year-old Kenski Biten, was detained at the school. A third juvenile who was contacted at the residence was arrested for an unrelated warrant and booked into the Spokane county Juvenile Detention Center.

Assisting Spokane Valley Investigative Unit Detectives determined the pistol had been stolen during a vehicle prowling in August 2018.

Biten, a felon prohibited from possessing a firearm, was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail. The involved juvenile, also a felon, was transported and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center. Both face charges for possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon on school facilities and unlawful possession of a pistol (18-21 years of age)

Spokane Valley Police remind the public to please remember: “See It, Say It”! Report potential threats or criminal activity.

Police also included this explanation on the differences between lockdowns and lockouts.

“Lockout”- Students are brought inside and buildings are secured restricting movements outside while normal school operations continue inside.

“Lockdown” - Students and staff implement additional safety protocols, individual rooms are secured and movements inside/outside the school are greatly restricted.

Previous coverage:

In a message sent out to parents, Central Valley High School said students are safe and classes and school business will operate as usual.

During the lockdown, guests and visitors will not be allowed into the building and students will not be released.

Administrators said the "lockout" is due to "an investigation" but did not elaborate on any details.

Original story:

An employee at Central Valley High School confirmed with KHQ that the building is on a lockdown.

The employee would not confirm why the lockdown was taking place, but said new information would be released shortly.

