2021 is finally upon us, and with it brings a glimmer of hope as we vow to leave 2020 in the rearview mirror. But with 2020 being the train wreck year that it was, many of us entered 2021 with a newfound motivation to conquer those pesky new year's resolutions and make this year a better one.
Unfortunately, the data for new year's resolutions is not on our side. A study done by the University of Scranton found that less than 8% of Americans actually stick to their resolutions each year, however millions of people continue to make them, in hopes that one year it will work.
As a journalist and master's student studying Communication at Gonzaga University, I have spent a large amount of time researching the various elements of goal-setting and execution, specifically in a corporate setting. That said, I am no expert on this topic. What I can do is provide some helpful tools and tricks I've learned throughout my life, as well as showing you the experts who DO know a thing or two about achieving their new year's resolutions.
How to make an effective new year's resolution: Systems vs. Goals Approach
Whether you want to lose weight, get organized, or achieve anything else in 2021, it's all about sticking to your goals. But one of the most common things that can ruin a good resolution is the way you set your goals. For example, you might say "I am going to lose 15 pounds this year". But, as many of us know, we get a few weeks in and that goal fades away, leaving us right back where we started. Why? Because although we acknowledge the end result of losing 15 pounds, there's no system in place for the work that it takes to get us to that end result.
One of my favorite authors and an expert on this topic, James Clear, wrote the book Atomic Habits in 2018. He outlines the idea of taking a systems approach when crafting goals as opposed to an outcome-oriented approach. Clear claims that if you focus on the system, i.e. the steps you take to achieve a goal, instead of focusing on the outcome itself, you will create a better foundation for success. To put this in context, a basketball coach doesn't tell their players every game that they have to score more points than the other team to win (outcome). Instead, they spend hours in practice, focusing on drills and plays (the system) to implement in the game. All in all, if you conquer the system, the outcome will take care of itself.
So how do you adopt a systems-based approach to your new year resolutions? Here's how Clear outlines it:
- Be specific: When building a system for your goals, outline the action, time, and place. Example: I will meditate (action) for 5 minutes at 9 p.m. (time) in my bedroom (place).
Track and React
This part of the process is one of the most important pieces to achieving your new year resolutions. It is also one of the most frustrating. Many of us make a goal, but after a couple weeks we check our progress and realize that we have either A) made no progress or B) aren't where we hoped to be. Discouraged, we lose our motivation and usually give up, feeling let down by all that hard work gone to waste. However, experts still say that tracking your progress is key to accomplishing those hard-earned goals.
So much so, that Google actually has a specific formula that they implement with their employees. Google uses a system called OKR's, which stand for "Objectives, Key Results". This phrase was coined by Intel executive Andy Grove and eventually adopted by many companies, including the tech giant Google.
- Objectives refer to the goals you are trying to accomplish over a given time-frame and how you plan to accomplish them.
- Key results are measurable benchmarks that help pave the road to accomplishing your objectives.
Google uses a scale of 0-1.0 when tracking employee goals, encouraging employees to shoot for a sweet spot of between 60%-70%. The reason being, if you are above 70% successful with your goals, they are considered too easy. But if you are below 60% successful, your goals are too challenging. Although this is a great strategy for corporate goals, you can customize this approach in your own life as well. For example, if you set the goal to read five books per month for three months, keep track of how many books you actually read each month in comparison to your goal. If you only read five books total in three months, don't look at this as a failure, but instead use it as an opportunity to revise your goals to something more reasonable for your life.
Also, keep track of the specific reasons why your aren't reaching your goals. If you aren't hitting your book goal due to a lack of free time to read, that's a good reason to readjust your goal accordingly. However, if you aren't hitting your reading goal because you are constantly distracted by your phone, it might be time to readjust your goal to include leaving your phone off or in another room when reading. Bottom line, goals rarely succeed as planned on the first try. Keep track of your progress and adjust accordingly. Just because the goal doesn't work the first time around, doesn't mean that it failed.
Goal Examples
Like I mentioned before, I'm no expert on achieving my new year's resolution with ease. I have set goals and failed every year, just like everyone else. But over time, I have learned a thing or two from the experts that have helped craft my own goals in my life. You can take it or leave it, but my hope is that these examples can help you confidently craft your own goals and maintain them over time! Here is how I outline some of my current goals.
Goal Summary: Practice Spanish 5 days a week.
- Why - I want to continue to learn Spanish to be able to better communicate comfortably with my family and throughout my career.
- System - Every weekday from 6am-6:30am practice Spanish on the Duolingo app. From 9:00pm-9:30pm listen to the Spanish podcast. Practice Monday-Friday, setting daily reminders in my phone to make sure I don't forget. Practice in my home office so I'm not distracted by other things during this time.
- Outcome - Be able to understand Spanish to the extent that I can read a new book in Spanish and fully understand what is going on.
- Timeline - 3 month goal
- Tracking - In a notebook or calendar, check a box each day that I complete my practice. Be honest on the days I don't.
- React - If in 3 months I have not reached my goal of practice for 5 days a week each week, adjust the time, reminder, or methods to fit with my observations.
Goal Summary: Complete a Spartan Race by the end of the year
- Why - After spending nearly my whole life as an athlete, I am looking for new ways to motivate myself physically. This race would give me motivation to train and prepare physically and mentally for an event, similarly to my time in sports preparing for a season.
- System - Spend 5 days a week working out: 3 days high intensity and endurance, 2 days weight lifting. Run 10 miles a week, working to improve mile times throughout the 5 months. Maintain a nutritious diet (nutrition plan made separately).
- Outcome - Complete the race and feel prepared physically coming into it.
- Timeline - The race is in May, giving me 5 months to prepare.
- Tracking - Each month keep track of my days working out as well as my nutrition plan. Also keep track of my mile times.
- React - Adjust meal prep days, workout times, and workout types.
Resources
Now that you've seen some examples, you can adjust your goals to fit into a structure you feel works best for your life. Alternatively, you can completely ignore what I said and do it your own way, which is totally fine too! To help, I've listed out some of my favorite resources from the experts to help you come up with a plan that works best for you.
- SMART: Specific Measurable Achievable, Relevant, and Time-Bound
- OGSM model: Objectives, Goals, Strategies, Measurable
- Warren Buffet's "2 List" Strategy
- One-word goal setting
- Backward goal setting
- Tiered goals: annual, quarterly, monthly
- Goals designed for the 21st Century
- BHAG: Big Hairy Audacious Goal
In the end, there is no magic equation for achieving your new year's resolutions. Even with great determination it can be fundamentally exhausting to accomplish your goals throughout the course of a year. But that doesn't mean they aren't worth making. As is the case for anything in life, we rarely get it right the first time. Goals are usually accomplished after countless days, months, even years of trial and error. Learning from mistakes and adjusting your sights to the finish line along the way. Don't let yourself get discouraged if you are already struggling with your new year's resolutions. Take a look at some of these awesome resources, reset, and go out and conquer 2021!
