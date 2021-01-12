SPOKANE, Wash. - With high winds and rainy weather on the way to the Inland Northwest, power outages are likely. Here's how you can prepare, according to Ready.gov.
HOW TO PREPARE:
- Take inventory of all the items you have that rely on electricity
- If you have medical devices that need electricity, make a plan with your health care provider (know about what temperatures medications have to be kept at)
- Plan for batteries and other alternatives to meet your needs when the power goes out
- Install carbon monoxide detectors with battery backup in central locations on every level of your home
- Find out if your home phone will work during a power outage and how long battery backup will last
- Have flashlights with extra batteries for every person in the household
- Have enough nonperishable food and water
- Be prepared with hand sanitizer in case access to water and soap becomes unavailable
- Use a thermometer in the refrigerator and freezer so you can know the temperature. Throw out food if the temperature is 40 degrees or higher
- Keep mobile phones and other electric equipment charged and car and generator gas tanks full
WHAT TO DO DURING A POWER OUTAGE:
- Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.
- In general, the fridge will keep food cold for about four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours. Use coolers with ice if necessary
- Maintain food supplies that don't require refrigeration
- Know that generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills should always be used outdoors and stay at least 20 feet away from windows
- Check on your neighbors, older adults and young children are especially vulnerable to extreme temperatures.
- Turn off or disconnect appliances, equipment and/or electronics
HOW TO BE SAFE AFTER:
- Throw away food that has been exposed to temperatures 40 degrees or higher for two hours or more, or that has unusual odor, color or texture
- If the power is out for more than a day, discard any medication that should be refrigerated, unless the drug's label says otherwise
- Continue taking steps to protect yourself from COVID-19
- Engage virtually with your community through video and phone calls
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.