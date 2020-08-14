With hot temperatures heading to the Inland Northwest, here are tips to keeping your pets safe and happy.
#1: Don't leave your pet alone in a parked car.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) said a car can overheat even when the window has been left cracked open.
#2: Know the symptoms of overheating in pets.
ASPCA said some symptoms include excessive panting or difficultly breathing, increased heart rate, drooling, mild weakness and even collapsing. Symptoms can also include seizures and elevated body temperatures. Note: ASPCA said animals with flat faces, like pugs and Persian cats, are more susceptible to heat stroke because they can't pant correctly.
#3: Don't leave pets unsupervised around a pool.
ASPCA said not all dogs are good swimmers. Pet owners should introduce pets to the water gradually and make sure they wear flotation devices while on boats. Also, be sure to rinse your dog off after swimming to remove any chlorine or salt from fur and try to keep them from drinking pool water.
#4. Don't let pets linger on hot asphalt.
Because your pet is so close to the ground, their bodies can heat faster and their feet can burn easier, ASPCA said. Try to walk your pet during the cooler hours and keep walk times to a minimum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.