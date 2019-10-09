Tips for staying warm if your power is still out after Tuesday night's snowstorm

SPOKANE, Wash. - The snow has moved on but now cold temperatures and clear skies are expected to bring record cold to the region Wednesday night.
KHQ's Blake Jensen reports temperatures will be falling into the teens and low 20s, which could pose a big problem for people who haven't gotten power restored.
If your power has yet to be restored, here are some steps you can take to stay warm:
- Eliminate heat loss by not opening exterior windows/doors
- Close doors to all unused rooms in the house
- Close heating vents until power returns
- Block drafts from windows/doors with rolled up towels
- Close all blinds/shades
