SPOKANE, Wash. - With our area under an excessive heat warning starting Tuesday, the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) is giving people tips on staying cool and avoiding heat illness.
- Drink plenty of water or fruit and vegetable juices. Avoid caffeine or alcohol.
- Limit time outdoors, especially in the afternoon when the day is hottest.
- Be careful about exercising or doing a lot of activities when it is hot. Stay out of the sun and take breaks
- Dress for the weather. Loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothes are cooler than dark colors or some synthetics.
- If you live in a home without fans or air conditioning, open windows to allow air flow, and keep shades, blinds or curtains drawn in the hottest part of the day. Do not use a fan when the air temperature is above 95 degrees.
- Take a break from the heat by visiting public locations where it is cooler such as the mall or watching a movie. The City of Spokane has extended library hours to 8 p.m. so more people can get out of the heat.