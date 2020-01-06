We are about a week into the new year and you've made a New Year's resolution, so now what? How are you going to stick to your goal and maintain it?
According to Forbes, studies show that only 25 percent of people stick to their goal for the first 30 days of the year with only eight percent reaching it. So if you slip up on keeping your goal, don't feel bad, so here are some tips to keeping you going on your resolution.
Start with Small Steps
If you set a big goal for your New Years Resolution, it is important to create measurable steps that will slowly lead you to reach your goal in the next 12 months.
One of the most popular New Years' resolutions is to lose weight and get in shape. To help reach this goal, set small goals, for example, going to the gym two times a week for an hour each time.
Small goals are maintainable and build-able as you continue through the year.
Use Reminder Apps
Set yourself reminders to help you reach the small goals that you have set. It can be as simple as creating a reminder in the calendar app on your smartphone or downloading a fancier app that is directed towards your goal.
Follow Inspiring People/Accounts
Let your social media feed be filled by accounts to keep you inspired and wanting to achieve your resolution. No matter what your resolution is, there is a person or account that posts about what you are trying to achieve.
Do a quick search on your preferred social media account for hashtags relating to your goal to find inspirational accounts.
Three good positive accounts to help keep you in a positive mood are @positivelypresent, @thegoodquote and @thechilltimes.
Join a Social Media Group Page
Joining social media group pages is a place to find like-minded people who can help keep you focused on your goal.
Joining groups specific to your area can also help you meet people with the same goal. Instead of working on your goal alone, you can work on the goal with others.
Move on After Slip-ups
It is not the end of the world if there are a few days or a week, where you didn't work on reaching your New Years Resolution but don't let it be the end of your resolution.
If you fall off the horse, get back on and keep going. The path towards your goal is not straight, it is a winding path with ups and downs. Understanding that it is a challenge will help you succeed.
