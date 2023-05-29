ELLENSBURG, Wash. - A blown out tire caused a vehicle to rollover on Sunday, injuring the 6 people inside and sending them to hospital.
According to Washington State Patrol, a single-vehicle accident on I-90 occurred just before 4 p.m. on May 28. The six occupants, ranging from ages 8 to 41, were all transported to hospital for their injuries.
WSP reports the vehicle was heading east on I-90 when the tire blew, causing the vehicle to roll. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts. The cause was determined to be defective equipment, and no charges will be pressed.
The extent of injuries is not known at this time.