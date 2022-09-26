GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) says three people were injured in a blocking collision on Monday afternoon at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest.
According to an update, a tire service truck was heading west on Road 12 and failed to stop at the Dodson Road intersection, colliding with a northbound potato truck. GCSO says the driver of the tire service truck was at fault.
Two occupants in the tire service truck were transported to hospital with serious injuries and are in unknown condition. The driver of the potato truck had non-life-threatening injuries.
The roadway reopened around an hour after the initial closure.
Last updated: Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.
Last updated: Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m.
